Sweetwater County Arrests: June 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Matthew Cooper, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for Assault-Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:15 pm.

James Diekemper, 61 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; 4:00 pm.

Dallan Laws, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for DWUS, Driving Over Posted (68/40), No Insurance, Possession of CDS (Marijuana-Subsequent), and Possession of CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 12:14 am.

Wanda Williams, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-FTP-Permit Unlicensed To Drive. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 12:00 am.

Lonny Williams, 63 of Green River, WY, was arrested for DWUI (3rd Offense). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:26 am.