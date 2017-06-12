Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Nicholas Bolio, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With A Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 5:35 pm.

Jadae Logan, 24 of Portland, OR, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Possession of CDS (Pill Form). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:56 am.

Tim Moskovita, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 1:05 pm.

Steven Reynolds, 47 of West Valley, UT, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-FTP-Intent Take Horned Trophy. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 5:28 pm.

Levi Rose, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault-With Injury-With Deadly Weapon. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:28 am.

David Russell, 26 of Portland, OR, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:13 am.