Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11, 2018

TOPICS:

June 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

ANDERSON, TIA MARIE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2337, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2338, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KENNEDY, JAMES MICHAEL

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.