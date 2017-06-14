Sweetwater County Arrests: June 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Thomas Applegate, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: Probation Revocation-Conspiracy to Deliver (Meth). Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 2:35 pm.

Dustin Cleary, 29 of Green River, WY, Reactivate Charge-SCCW-Probation Violation-DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Detention Center; Arrest Time: 8:55 pm.

Rigoberto Mendoza Hernandez, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Domestic Battery (x2); INS Hold-ICE Detainer. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 9:26 pm.

Adam Roble, 51 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Assault. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 10:00 pm.

Denise Spencer, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on three separate Warrants: 1) RSMC-FTA-No Insurance, FTP-Use of Cell Phone; 2) Campbell County-WY-FTP-No Insurance, DWUS, and Expired Registration; 3) Campbell County-WY-FTP-DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:00 pm.

Brad Thoren, 40 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, No Insurance (3rd), and Expired Registration. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 6:30 pm.

Garret Vanderwoude, 29 of North Ogden, UT, was arrested on a Warrant: Lincoln County-FTA-Order To Show Cause. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:20 am.