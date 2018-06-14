Sweetwater County Arrests: June 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GONZALES, MARTIN IVAN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-06-13

Scheduled Release: 2018-07-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO STEFFEY, KIRK ERWIN Age: 39

Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

Traffic Control Signals – Red Arrow (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

2018-06-13SCSO TOUSLEY, LUCINDA JANE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2347, CASH, $420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-13RSPD CASALE, LIAM ARTHUR Age: 22

Address: BALTIMORE, MD

Booking: 2018-06-13

Released: 2018-06-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #2343, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2344, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-06-13

Released: 2018-06-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2345, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

