Sweetwater County Arrests: June 13, 2018

GONZALES, MARTIN IVAN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-07-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
STEFFEY, KIRK ERWIN
Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
- Traffic Control Signals – Red Arrow (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2346, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
TOUSLEY, LUCINDA JANE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2347, CASH, $420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CASALE, LIAM ARTHUR
Age: 22
Address: BALTIMORE, MD
Booking: 2018-06-13
Released: 2018-06-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #2343, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2344, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-13
Released: 2018-06-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2345, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
