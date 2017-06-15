Sweetwater County Arrests: June 14, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cody Cook, 37 of Roosevelt, UT, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:22 pm.

Nicholas Goettl, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:54 pm.

Shawn Mitchell, 56 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: DISL-FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:50 pm.

Brandon Tyrrell, 25 of Cheyenne, WY, P&P Hold-Strangulation of a Household Member. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 2:45 pm.