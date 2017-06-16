Sweetwater County Arrests: June 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Rose Anthony, 52 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.

Jennifer Batista, 32 of West Valley, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:54 pm.

Brenda Britt, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth), Possession of CDS (Marijuana), and Child Endangering. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:16 am.

William Dinkins, 28 of Green River, WY, P&P Arrest and Hold. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:12 pm.

Shaynee Gibbs, 19 of Gillette, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: Campbell County-WY-Failure to Comply with Court Orders. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:14 pm.

Jason Handel, 41 of Fort Lauderdale, FL, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.

Iisha Murphy, 36 of Madison, WI, was arrested on a Warrant: Failure To Appear. Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 4:30 pm.

Scott Pryor, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth), Possession of CDS (Marijuana), and Child Endangering. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:09 am.

Tommy Vensor, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-FTP-Animal Run At Large. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:27 am.