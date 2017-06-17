Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

John Cheesley, 50 of Rock Springs, WY, Reactivate Charge-SCCE-DWU. Arresting Agency: Sweetater Circuit Court East. Arrest Time: 7:50 am.

Jason Hernandez, 40 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With A Peace Officer and Protection Order Violation. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 11:14 pm.

Christopher McCurdy, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI-Subsequent, Fleeing/Eluding A Police Officer, and No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:34 am.

Miguel Morales Aceituno, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Fleeing/Eluding A Police Officer, One Way Roads, Driver’s License, and No Insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:00 am.