Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PUNCHES, IAN JAMESON

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #2359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-16GRPD RIDDLE, DOROTHY JEAN Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #2364, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-06-16GRPD MCCAULLEY, WILLIAM KEITH Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-16RSPD ENGEL, B ZACHARY AUSTIN Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2363, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

2018-06-16SCSO