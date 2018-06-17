Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PUNCHES, IAN JAMESON
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIDDLE, DOROTHY JEAN
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2364, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
MCCAULLEY, WILLIAM KEITH
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
ENGEL, B ZACHARY AUSTIN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2363, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
