Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16, 2018

TOPICS:

June 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Advertisement

 

PUNCHES, IAN JAMESON

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RIDDLE, DOROTHY JEAN

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2364, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MCCAULLEY, WILLIAM KEITH

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2365, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ENGEL, B ZACHARY AUSTIN

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2363, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.