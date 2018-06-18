Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court
WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
