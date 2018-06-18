Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2366, SURETY OR CASH, $1845, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-17RSPD WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-17

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-17

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO