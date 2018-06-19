Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 18, 2018

June 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

HARDY, LORENZO DION

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2367, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2367, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GLADUE, DEBRA ANN

Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2369, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FRANCIS, BRENT MORGAN

Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2370, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CORDOVA, RICKIE ALLEN

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-18
Released: 2018-06-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2368, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
