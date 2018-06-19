Sweetwater County Arrests: June 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HARDY, LORENZO DION

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2367, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2367, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-18RSPD GLADUE, DEBRA ANN Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2369, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-18RSPD FRANCIS, BRENT MORGAN Age: 70

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2370, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-18RSPD CORDOVA, RICKIE ALLEN Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-18

Released: 2018-06-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2368, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

