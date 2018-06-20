Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19, 2018

June 20, 2018

SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2374, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

WAUGH, TINA JEAN

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LAMORIE, SHANNDAN MARIE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2378, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

LINDSTROM, LEIF WILLIAM

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2379, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2380, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HARRIS, ANDREW DAVID

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2372, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

TROMBLEY, GRANT ALAN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Discharging Firearm
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GONZALEZ, MOISES

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #2375, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2376, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: RS Municipal Court
