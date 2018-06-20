Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2018-06-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #2374, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-19SCSO WAUGH, TINA JEAN Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-19

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-19DCI LAMORIE, SHANNDAN MARIE Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2378, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-19RSPD LINDSTROM, LEIF WILLIAM Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2379, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-19RSPD MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2380, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-19RSPD HARRIS, ANDREW DAVID Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-06-19

Released: 2018-06-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2372, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

TROMBLEY, GRANT ALAN Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-19

Released: 2018-06-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Discharging Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

GONZALEZ, MOISES Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-19

Released: 2018-06-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #2375, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-19

Released: 2018-06-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2376, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: RS Municipal Court

