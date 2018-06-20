Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2374, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
WAUGH, TINA JEAN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMORIE, SHANNDAN MARIE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2378, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
LINDSTROM, LEIF WILLIAM
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2379, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2380, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
HARRIS, ANDREW DAVID
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2372, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TROMBLEY, GRANT ALAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Discharging Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2373, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
GONZALEZ, MOISES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #2375, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-19
Released: 2018-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2376, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19, 2018"