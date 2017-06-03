Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cristina Anderson, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:48 am.

Meredith Cantele, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With A Peace Officer. Also arrested on a Warrant-SCCE-FTA-Fail To Obey Signs And Markers. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:10 pm.

Tara Cary, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-DISJ-FTA-Neglect Indirect Contempt of Court. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:06 pm.

William Curtis, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-USMS-Possession of CDS (Amphetamine). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 6:15 pm.

Tyler Hamilton, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, Reactivate Charge-RSMC-DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 6:00 pm.

Allen Hendrickson, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-SCCE-Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery x2 (2nd Offense), False Imprisonment x2, and Unlawful Contact Without Bodily Injury.

Shawn Marx, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate Warrants: 1) RSMC-FTA-OTSC-Lighting Devices; 2) SCCW-Unlawful Delivery of CDS (Meth), Possession With Intent To Deliver (Meth), Possession of CDS (Meth), and Use of CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:21 am.

Miranda Morrow, 26 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: GRPD. Arrest Time: 6:30 am.

Robert Pacheco, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:02 am.

Travis Richardson, 35 of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-P&P-Parole Violation-Involuntary Manslaughter. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:25 pm.

Robert Shalata, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-DISJ-FTA-Child Support. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:04 pm.

Jamey Weickum, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth) and use of CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:28 am.

Michael Williams, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, Reactivate Charge-SCCW-Possession of CDS (Powder or Crystal). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 6:35 pm.