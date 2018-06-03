Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2, 2018

June 3, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

CUCH, SHAWN MONTE

Age: 52
Address: FORT DUCHESNE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2291, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HERRINGTON, JOSHUA DAVID

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD|
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2292, CASH, $905, Court: OTHER

 

SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-02
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

MORGAN, BRANDON JAMES

Age: 33
Address: YUMA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2293, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
