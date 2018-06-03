Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CUCH, SHAWN MONTE Age: 52

Address: FORT DUCHESNE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2291, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-02RSPD HERRINGTON, JOSHUA DAVID Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD|

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2292, CASH, $905, Court: OTHER

2018-06-02RSPD| SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-06-02

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-03 Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

OTHR MORGAN, BRANDON JAMES Age: 33

Address: YUMA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2293, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO