Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20, 2017

June 21, 2017

Sweetwater County Arrests

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Matthew Broadhead, 48 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:00 pm.

Allyson Fenton

Allyson Fenton, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-Conspiracy To Deliver (Meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 1:47 pm.

 

Kayle Kelly

Kayle Kelly, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: WY-Laramie County. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 1:30 pm.

 

Brett Pickerel

Brett Pickerel, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:35 pm.

Jason Simmons

Jason Simmons, 39 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: WY-Sublette County-Failure to Comply With Terms of Probation (DWUI, Single Lane, Merge Lane When Emergency Vehicle Present). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:50 am.

