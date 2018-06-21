All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PEARSON, DALMER KEITH
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-26
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2381, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, JONATHAN JOSEPH
Age: 21
Address: SIOUX CITY,
Address: SIOUX CITY,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2382, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-24
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20, 2018"