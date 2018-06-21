Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PEARSON, DALMER KEITH

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-20

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2381, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, JONATHAN JOSEPH

Age: 21

Address: SIOUX CITY,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2382, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

2018-06-20SCSO MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-20

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

