Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20, 2018

TOPICS:

June 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Advertisement

 

PEARSON, DALMER KEITH

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2381, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RAMIREZ, JONATHAN JOSEPH

Age: 21
Address: SIOUX CITY,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2382, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

 

MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.