Sweetwater County Arrests: June 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Stephen Eastman, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:11 pm.

Kaylee Gonzalez, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, P&P Hold-Jail Sanction. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:04 pm.

Thomas Kennedy, 23 of Cocoa Beach, FL, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:10 pm.

Kristie Moore, 52 of Jamestown, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Assault (1st). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:52 pm.

Darrell Morey, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate Warrants: 1) SCCW Probation Violation and Destruction of Property; 2) SCCE-Probation Violation-DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 5:01 pm.

Tyler Norton, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Child Abuse-Aggravated Physical-Responsible For Welfare; and Probation Violation-Use of Alcohol. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:50 pm.

Suzanne Thornton, 34 of Casper, WY, was arrested on two separate Warrants: 1) DISL-Child Support; 2) DISJ-FTA-Neglect. Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 11:15 am.