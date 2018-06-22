Sweetwater County Arrests: June 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JAMES, CHASE STEPHON DALTON

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-21SCSO NELSON, JUSTINA Age: 41

Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-21SCSO FORD, KAYLEE ANN Age: 26

Address: CASPER, Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2387, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

RSPD TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #2388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FACCIO, TAMMY K Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2389, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-21RSPD CRUMLEY, JOSHUA ERIC Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Brakes Required – Motor Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2390, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-21RSPD WEINSCHROTT, MELVIN FRANK Age: 60

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking: 2018-06-21

Released: 2018-06-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #2383, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HERNANDEZ, LANA Age: 62

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking: 2018-06-21

Released: 2018-06-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #2385, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

