Sweetwater County Arrests: June 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JAMES, CHASE STEPHON DALTON
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, JUSTINA
Age: 41
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FORD, KAYLEE ANN
Age: 26
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2387, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FACCIO, TAMMY K
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2389, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
CRUMLEY, JOSHUA ERIC
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Brakes Required – Motor Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2390, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
WEINSCHROTT, MELVIN FRANK
Age: 60
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking: 2018-06-21
Released: 2018-06-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2383, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, LANA
Age: 62
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-06-21
Released: 2018-06-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #2385, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
