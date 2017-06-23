Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jennifer Harmon, 29 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-DWUS, No Insurance, and No Driver’s License. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 12:11 am.

Wilbur Kerney, 47 of West Jordan, UT, was arrested on alleged DWUI (2nd), Failure To Maintain Single Lane, and Open Container. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol. Arresting Agency: 11:25 am.

Douglas Lewis, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: RSMC-FTA-Destruction of Property, Animal Feces, And Verbal Disturbance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:23 am.

Tristan Stiegelmeyer, 20 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-FTP-Possession of CDS. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 6:15 pm.