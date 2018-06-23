Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CALDWELL, SAMANTHA LYNN
Age: 25
Address: CODY, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2393, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KINGMA, PETER SEAN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LEBEDA, GUY WADE
Age: 63
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEYMOUR, BRITTANY KAY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-22
Released: 2018-06-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2392, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-22
Released: 2018-06-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2394, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-22
Released: 2018-06-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2397, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
