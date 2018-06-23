Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CALDWELL, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 25

Address: CODY, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2393, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

KINGMA, PETER SEAN Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-22

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO LEBEDA, GUY WADE Age: 63

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-22SCSO SEYMOUR, BRITTANY KAY Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-22

Released: 2018-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2392, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-06-22

Released: 2018-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Tail Lamps – All Vehicles (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2394, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-22

Released: 2018-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2397, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

