Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Juan Arreola-Montes, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS and Headlights Required. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:05 pm.

Richard Dandridge, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: DISL-FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:45 pm.

Tony Hemmele, 52 of St. Loonis, NE, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Theft (x2), Forgery, and Theft By Bailee. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 9:25 pm.

Nicholas Hunt, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-FTP-Littering. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:05 pm.

Cody Marx, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana-2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:25 pm.

Sadie McKenna, 37 of Murray, UT, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-Conspiracy To Delivery (Meth) and Unlawful Delivery. Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Nathan Summer, 29 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and DWUS-Subsequent. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 11:48 pm.

Crystal Wise, 25 of Wamsutter, WY, was arrested for alleged Assault-Battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 11:10 pm.