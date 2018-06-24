Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2401, SURETY OR CASH, $2450, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2402, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2403, SURETY OR CASH, $2600, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-23SCSO FALO, WELISHIA ROSA Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2404, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-06-23GRPD KING, STEPHANIE RAE Age: 49

Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-23SCSO LOVELACE, WILLIE CLENTON Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-23}|

Released: 2018-06-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turn Signals Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YOUNG, BRITNIE SAGE Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-23

Released: 2018-06-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #2399, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

