Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23, 2018

TOPICS:

June 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Advertisement

 

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2401, SURETY OR CASH, $2450, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2402, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2403, SURETY OR CASH, $2600, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FALO, WELISHIA ROSA

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2404, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

KING, STEPHANIE RAE

Age: 49
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LOVELACE, WILLIE CLENTON

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-23}|
Released: 2018-06-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Turn Signals Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2400, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YOUNG, BRITNIE SAGE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-23
Released: 2018-06-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2399, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.