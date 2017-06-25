Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 24, 2017

June 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Yvonne Montez

Yvonne Montez, 42 of Ft. Collins, CO, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth) and DWUS. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:20 pm.

 

 

Luis Silva

Luis Silva, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

 

Brady Sullivan

Brady Sullivan, 29 of Stockton, UT, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication-GR and Disorderly Conduct. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 6:56 am.

 

Shelby Trombley

Shelby Trombley, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana), Sale/Delivery (Marijuana), Possession of CDS With Intent (Marijuana), and Delivery (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:55 am.

 

Lyle Weilep

Lyle Weilep, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 5:03 pm.

 

 

