Sweetwater County Arrests: June 24, 2017

Yvonne Montez, 42 of Ft. Collins, CO, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth) and DWUS. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:20 pm.

Luis Silva, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

Brady Sullivan, 29 of Stockton, UT, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication-GR and Disorderly Conduct. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 6:56 am.

Shelby Trombley, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana), Sale/Delivery (Marijuana), Possession of CDS With Intent (Marijuana), and Delivery (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:55 am.

Lyle Weilep, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 5:03 pm.