Sweetwater County Arrests: June 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-06-26

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200 (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

RSPD BROWN, MATTHEW RAY Age: 35

Address: GRANGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2421, CASH, $545, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-26RSPD TAYLOR, JOSHUA PAUL Age: 34

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2423, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-26RSPD