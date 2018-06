Sweetwater County Arrests: June 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOONEY, LYNDA MECHELLE

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2431, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-27SCSO ALVARADO, EDGAR ARIEL Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #2434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-27SCSO FACCIO, TAMMY K Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2018-06-27 Scheduled Release: 2018-06-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO HARSHA, TINA MARIE Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2435, CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-06-27GRPD WALKER, KIM Age: 61

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking: 2018-06-27

Released: 2018-06-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2432, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DAVIS, TYLOR LYNN Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-27

Released: 2018-06-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2425, SURETY OR CASH, $1055, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #2425, SURETY OR CASH, $1055, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2425, SURETY OR CASH, $1055, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #2425, SURETY OR CASH, $1055, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BURLISON, KRISTINA LUCILLE Age: 25

Address: EVANSTON,WY Booking: 2018-06-27

Released: 2018-06-27 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2426, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court

WRIGHT, ASHLEY BETH Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-06-27

Released: 2018-06-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOTELLO, OSCAR Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-27

Released: 2018-06-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: DCI

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2428, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT