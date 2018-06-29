Sweetwater County Arrests: June 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CATHCART, ROBERT BRANDON

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-06-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-06-28GRPD HERRERA, HEATHER SUE Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-28SCSO DICKIE, ORLANDO AKEAH Age: 28

Address: SHIPROCK, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Discharge of Firearms Status: PENDING, Bond: #2440, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

Resist Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2440, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-06-28GRPD