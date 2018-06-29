Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 28, 2018

June 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

 

CATHCART, ROBERT BRANDON

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-06-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

HERRERA, HEATHER SUE

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DICKIE, ORLANDO AKEAH

Age: 28
Address: SHIPROCK, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Discharge of Firearms
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2440, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Resist Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2440, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court
