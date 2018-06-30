Sweetwater County Arrests: June 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TENLEN, ZACHAREE WILLIAM

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-29SCSO ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-29RSPD SMITH, ERIC BRIAN Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2443, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: District Court

2018-06-29RSPD YOUNG, KEVIN J Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Terroristic Threats Status: PENDING, Bond: #2445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-29SCSO TOPPS, CELESTE ANGELINE Age: 24

Address: WEST HAVEN, UT

Booking: 2018-06-29

Released: 2018-06-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

