Sweetwater County Arrests: June 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TENLEN, ZACHAREE WILLIAM
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, ERIC BRIAN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2443, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: District Court
YOUNG, KEVIN J
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Terroristic Threats
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TOPPS, CELESTE ANGELINE
Age: 24
Address: WEST HAVEN, UT
Booking: 2018-06-29
Released: 2018-06-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #2441, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
