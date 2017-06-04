Sweetwater County Arrests: June 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Deana Becenti, 30 of Ft. Bridger, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: RSMC-FTA-Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 4:01 pm.

Eric Boyer, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Lane Use. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:30 pm.

Scott Gibson, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Failure To Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:45 am.

Joshua Grilley, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-Probation Violation. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:45 pm.

Dale Hill, 48 of Grand Junction, CO, was arrested on a Warrant: WY-Albany County-Battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:40 am.

Justin Poyser, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Theft. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:30 pm.

Amanda Simkins, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:33 am.