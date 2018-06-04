Sweetwater County Arrests: June 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WARREN, TRACY RAY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOONEY, LYNDA MECHELLE
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2296, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
THOMAS, JESSIE TOBIAS
Age: 22
Address: ROK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2301, CASH, $2115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2302, CASH, $925, Court: OTHER
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2300, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
HAMMONTREE, JOHN MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2304, SURETY OR CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILSON, CHRISTINA DIANE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2305, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TAPPE, BECKY JO
Age: 51
Address: LITTLEFIELD, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CHRISTENSEN, SARAH DALTON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking: 2018-06-03
Released: 2018-06-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Flashing Signals – Red – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2298, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
