Sweetwater County Arrests: June 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WARREN, TRACY RAY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-03RSPD

MOONEY, LYNDA MECHELLE

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2296, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-06-03GRPD THOMAS, JESSIE TOBIAS Age: 22

Address: ROK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2301, CASH, $2115, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2302, CASH, $925, Court: OTHER

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2300, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-06-03RSPD HAMMONTREE, JOHN MICHAEL Age: 26

Address: AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2304, SURETY OR CASH, $1530, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-03WHP WILSON, CHRISTINA DIANE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2305, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-03RSPD TAPPE, BECKY JO Age: 51

Address: LITTLEFIELD, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-06-03WHP CHRISTENSEN, SARAH DALTON Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking: 2018-06-03

Released: 2018-06-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Flashing Signals – Red – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2299, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2298, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

