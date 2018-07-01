Sweetwater County Arrests: June 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
