Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cody Adams, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd) and Driver’s License Required. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:56 pm.

Alejandro Alarcon Lizarraga, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Entry of an Occupied Structure. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:14 am.

Rose Anthony, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:03 pm.

Peter Bjorkland, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:50 pm.

Tony Boralho, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-FTA-Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:25 am.

Tracy Caron, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:20 pm.

Ashley Cooper, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:55 am.

Braden Kauchich, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:40 am.

William McCourt, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:45 am.

Dennis Petrakis, 28 of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:25 am.

Chloe Quiambao, 30 of Missoula, MT, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:25 am.