Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STORY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2308, CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2307, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-06-04RSPD VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2311, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-04SCSO SIMPSON, JESSE SCOTT Age: 31

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-06-04WHP BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-04

Released: 2018-06-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2310, CASH, $490, Court: Circuit Court East

