Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STORY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2308, CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2307, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2311, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMPSON, JESSE SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-04
Released: 2018-06-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2310, CASH, $490, Court: Circuit Court East
