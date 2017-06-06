Sweetwater County Arrests: June 5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Angela Leyba, 26 of Farson, WY, NCIC Hold: New Mexico-Aztec County-Non-residential Burglary x7, Larceny, and Embezzlement; NCIC Hold: New Mexico-City of Bloomfield-Fail To Comply. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 9:51 am.

Tyler Payton, 28 of Radcliff, KY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Possession of CDS (Liquid). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 8:16 pm.

Christopher Stanersen, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Theft. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:22 pm.

Daniel Voiland, 59 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Theft and Unlawful Contact Without Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:37 pm.

Dustin Wells, 23 of Guston, KY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Possession of CDS (Liquid). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:14 pm.