Sweetwater County Arrests: June 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, WANDA WRAY

Age: 58

Address: WILLISTON, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-05RSPD SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-06-05

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO GRANDY, DAVID GARNELL Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-05

Released: 2018-06-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2315, CASH, $50, Court: Circuit Court East

LELL, ALAN THOMAS Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-05

Released: 2018-06-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2314, CASH, $35, Court: Circuit Court East

