Sweetwater County Arrests: June 5, 2018

June 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WILLIAMS, WANDA WRAY

Age: 58
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GRANDY, DAVID GARNELL

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-05
Released: 2018-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2315, CASH, $50, Court: Circuit Court East

 

LELL, ALAN THOMAS

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-06-05
Released: 2018-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2314, CASH, $35, Court: Circuit Court East
