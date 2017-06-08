Sweetwater County Arrests: June 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Ted Higgs, 44 of Casper, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Battery. Arresting Agency: Northwest Shuttle; Arrest Time: 10:45 am.

Christopher Maez, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public, Possession of CDS (Marijuana), Interference With Peace Officer (x2), and Concealed Weapon. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:23 am.

Anthony Whitney, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-Probation Violation-Possession of CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 1:51 pm.