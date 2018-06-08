Sweetwater County Arrests: June 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
YOAK, JADIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 28
Address: FIREBAUGH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
