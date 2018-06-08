Sweetwater County Arrests: June 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

SCSO YOAK, JADIE LYNN Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-06-07SCSO WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH Age: 28

Address: FIREBAUGH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2322, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-07RSPD