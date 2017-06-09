Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Michelle Kenyon, 58 of Kemmerer, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: WY-Campbell County-FTA-Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: 12:35 pm.

Jessica Martinez, 27 of Vernal, UT, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:33 pm.

Jacob Montoya, 28 of Reliance, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: RSMC-FTA-DWUS and No Insurance. Also arrested for alleged No Insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:36 pm.

Randall Oldson, 62 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Lane Use. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 9:09 pm.

Elizabeth Oliver, 20 of Jacksonville, TX, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:03 pm.

Ricky Turner, 31 of Norman, OK, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana), Defraud Drug Testing Items Possess, Speeding (60/40). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 8:20 pm.

Jage White, 18 of Green River, WY, Reactivate Charge-SCCW-Underage Consumption. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 11:50 am.