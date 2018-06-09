Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN Age: 19

Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2323, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-06-08SCSO MONTOYA, VINCENT S Age: 59

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-06-08SCSO ENGLAND, MATTHEW BUS Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-08RSPD FRANCIS, DAVID J Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-06-08

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO CARSON, CHRISTOPHER Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: , Bond: #2327, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-06-08RSPD SANCHEZ, MICHELLE ROSE Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-06-08

Released: 2018-06-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #2321, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

