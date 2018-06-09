Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8, 2018

June 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN

Age: 19
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2323, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

MONTOYA, VINCENT S

Age: 59
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ENGLAND, MATTHEW BUS

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FRANCIS, DAVID J

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
    • Status: , Bond: #2327, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SANCHEZ, MICHELLE ROSE

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-06-08
Released: 2018-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #2321, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
