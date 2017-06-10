Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

David Blankenship, 62 of Rover, AZ, was arrested for alleged Solicitation of Prostitution. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:35 pm.

Amanda Debortoli, 26 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCE-FTA-No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:40 pm.

Joseph Herman, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Disorderly Conduct. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 7:10 pm.

Kenneth Nosich, 51 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Solicitation of Prostitution. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:54 pm.

Logan Sanftner, 28 of Riverton, WY, was arrested for alleged Solicitation of Prostitution. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:10 pm.

Emmanuel Valles, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Solicitation of Prostitution and Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:38 pm.

Joyce Watts, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana), DWUI, Open Container, and Failure To Maintain Liability Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:17 am.