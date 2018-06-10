Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MOORE, SCOTT
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODGE, JOSEPH LYNN
Age: 60
Address: HAYDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
