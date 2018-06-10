Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-06-09RSPD MOORE, SCOTT Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-09SCSO DODGE, JOSEPH LYNN Age: 60

Address: HAYDEN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-09RSPD