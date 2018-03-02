Sweetwater County Arrests: March 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ANDERSEN, JUSTIN PAUL
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
WILLIS, FRANCES BELLAMY
Age: 48
Address: CORNELIA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1701, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MCCALL, DAVID LEE
Age: 44
Address: CORNELIA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ATWOOD, JOHN FREDERICK
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1704, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
