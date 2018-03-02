Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 1, 2018

March 2, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ANDERSEN, JUSTIN PAUL

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

 

WILLIS, FRANCES BELLAMY

Age: 48
Address: CORNELIA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1701, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MCCALL, DAVID LEE

Age: 44
Address: CORNELIA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ATWOOD, JOHN FREDERICK

Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1704, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
