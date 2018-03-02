Sweetwater County Arrests: March 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ANDERSEN, JUSTIN PAUL

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-01

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2018-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

2018-03-01SCSO WILLIS, FRANCES BELLAMY Age: 48

Address: CORNELIA, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1701, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-01WHP MCCALL, DAVID LEE Age: 44

Address: CORNELIA, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-01WHP ATWOOD, JOHN FREDERICK Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1704, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-01RSPD