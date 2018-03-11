Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 10, 2018

TOPICS:

March 11, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

307 Auto Plaza

 

BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

SMITH, GEORGE

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

DONEY, WILLIAM JEFFREY

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1769, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1770, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

 

MARTINEZ, ELIAS

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1765, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GIL, NATHAN ALLEN

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1766, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SMITH, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-10
Released: 2018-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Open Container
    • Status: , Bond: #1763, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Underage Consumption
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1764, CASH, $160, Court: GR Municipal Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 10, 2018"

Leave a Reply