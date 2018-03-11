Sweetwater County Arrests: March 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-10SCSO SMITH, GEORGE Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-10RSPD ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-10RSPD DONEY, WILLIAM JEFFREY Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1769, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #1770, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-10SCSO MARTINEZ, ELIAS Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-10

Released: 2018-03-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1765, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

GIL, NATHAN ALLEN Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-10

Released: 2018-03-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1766, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

SMITH, DYLAN MICHAEL Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-10

Released: 2018-03-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Open Container Status: , Bond: #1763, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Underage Consumption Status: PENDING, Bond: #1764, CASH, $160, Court: GR Municipal Court

