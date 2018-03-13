Sweetwater County Arrests: March 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOC, MATTHEW ISAIAH

Age: 21

Address: SHELLEY, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-12

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-03-12

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO BEACH, GRIFFIN KNOELL Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-12SCSO JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1778, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-12SCSO WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-12

Released: 2018-03-12 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

