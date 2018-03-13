Sweetwater County Arrests: March 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GOC, MATTHEW ISAIAH
Age: 21
Address: SHELLEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1776, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
BEACH, GRIFFIN KNOELL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1778, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-12
Released: 2018-03-12
Booking: 2018-03-12
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
