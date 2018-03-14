Sweetwater County Arrests: March 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHITMAN, BENJAMIN ROY
Age: 39
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FORD, RUDY DEJUAN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-13
Released: 2018-03-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1780, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
