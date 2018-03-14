Sweetwater County Arrests: March 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHITMAN, BENJAMIN ROY

Age: 39

Address: MARBLETON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-13SCSO FORD, RUDY DEJUAN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-03-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-03-13SCSO CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1784, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-13RSPD GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-13

Released: 2018-03-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1780, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

