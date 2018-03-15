Sweetwater County Arrests: March 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BOYER, PATRICK LEE

Age: 50

Address: MIDVALE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 29

Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony, 4 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-14

Released: 2018-03-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

