Sweetwater County Arrests: March 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BOYER, PATRICK LEE
Age: 50
Address: MIDVALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 29
Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 4 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-14
Released: 2018-03-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1786, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
