Sweetwater County Arrests: March 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALTER, CAITLYN DANIELLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court
BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU
Age: 40
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1791, CASH, $770, Court: Circuit Court West
JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1790, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court
WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KELLER, GARRETT JAMES
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-15
Released: 2018-03-15
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-15
Released: 2018-03-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 15, 2018"