Sweetwater County Arrests: March 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALTER, CAITLYN DANIELLE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1788, SURETY OR CASH, $1285, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-15RSPD BREHLER, WILLIAM BEAU Age: 40

Address: WILLISTON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1791, CASH, $770, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-15RSPD

JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2018-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

2018-03-15SCSO DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1790, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court

2018-03-15SCSO

WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-15RSPD KELLER, GARRETT JAMES Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-15

Released: 2018-03-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1789, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

