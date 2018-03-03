Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 2, 2018

March 3, 2018

 

MONRROY, MAEGAN NICILE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000, 3 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority
    • Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

WILKEY, TAYLOR CURTIS

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1706, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1707, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1708, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
    • Status: , Bond: #1710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ENDRES, DAX PHILLIP

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1712, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1713, CASH, $1253, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1714, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

NEUFER, TODD WILLIAM

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-02
Released: 2018-03-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #1705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

