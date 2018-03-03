Sweetwater County Arrests: March 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MONRROY, MAEGAN NICILE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WILKEY, TAYLOR CURTIS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1706, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1707, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1708, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
- Status: , Bond: #1710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ENDRES, DAX PHILLIP
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1712, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1713, CASH, $1253, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1714, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
NEUFER, TODD WILLIAM
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-02
Released: 2018-03-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
