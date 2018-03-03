Sweetwater County Arrests: March 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MONRROY, MAEGAN NICILE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-02RSPD ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-02RSPD WILKEY, TAYLOR CURTIS Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1706, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1707, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1708, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime Status: , Bond: #1710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-02RSPD ENDRES, DAX PHILLIP Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1712, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-03-02SCSO GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1713, CASH, $1253, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1714, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-02RSPD NEUFER, TODD WILLIAM Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-02

Released: 2018-03-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: OR’D, Bond: #1705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

