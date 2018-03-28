Sweetwater County Arrests: March 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SHANKS, STEVIE LEE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1891, CASH, $820, Court: Circuit Court East
DAVIS, REX BRIAN
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
PENDERGRASS, JEREMY JO
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-27
Released: 2018-03-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1888, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
