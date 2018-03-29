Sweetwater County Arrests: March 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2018-03-28

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



SHURTLEFF, APRIL GRACE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Clandestine Laboratory – Possess List I or II Controlled Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



AMIZICH, LARRY PAUL

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2018-03-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Remand to Custody Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

MOORE, TREVOR CODY Age: 26 Address: ERIE, PA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2018-03-28 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

STUART, DANIEL JORDAN Age: 37 Address: HERMISTON, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



FORMBY, MANDY LEE

Age: 31

Address: HERMISTON,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1897, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JONES, DUSTIN LANCE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-03-28 Released: 2018-03-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1898, CASH, $355, Court: Circuit Court East

UHRIG, BLAKE DOUGLAS Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-03-28 Released: 2018-03-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1899, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West

