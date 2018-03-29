Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 28, 2018

March 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

SHURTLEFF, APRIL GRACE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Clandestine Laboratory – Possess List I or II Controlled Substances
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

AMIZICH, LARRY PAUL

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

MOORE, TREVOR CODY

Age: 26
Address: ERIE, PA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

STUART, DANIEL JORDAN

Age: 37
Address: HERMISTON, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

FORMBY, MANDY LEE

Age: 31
Address: HERMISTON,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1897, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JONES, DUSTIN LANCE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1898, CASH, $355, Court: Circuit Court East

UHRIG, BLAKE DOUGLAS

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1899, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West
