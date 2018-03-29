Sweetwater County Arrests: March 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
YOAK, JADIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SHURTLEFF, APRIL GRACE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Clandestine Laboratory – Possess List I or II Controlled Substances
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine
AMIZICH, LARRY PAUL
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
MOORE, TREVOR CODY
Age: 26
Address: ERIE, PA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
STUART, DANIEL JORDAN
Age: 37
Address: HERMISTON, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FORMBY, MANDY LEE
Age: 31
Address: HERMISTON,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1897, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JONES, DUSTIN LANCE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1898, CASH, $355, Court: Circuit Court East
UHRIG, BLAKE DOUGLAS
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-28
Released: 2018-03-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1899, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West
