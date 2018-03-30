Sweetwater County Arrests: March 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JACKSON, BRAD ELLITOTT

Age: 42

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HARLOW, ANTHONY ALLEN Age: 54 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1904, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East



DELANEY, SAMUEL ADAM

Age: 25

Address: CENTENNIAL, CA

Booking: 2018-03-29 Released: 2018-03-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



CARSTENS, BRETT WILLIAM

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-29 Released: 2018-03-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West

