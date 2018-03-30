Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 29, 2018

March 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JACKSON, BRAD ELLITOTT

Age: 42
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HARLOW, ANTHONY ALLEN

Age: 54
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1904, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East

DELANEY, SAMUEL ADAM

Age: 25
Address: CENTENNIAL, CA
Booking: 2018-03-29
Released: 2018-03-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CARSTENS, BRETT WILLIAM

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-29
Released: 2018-03-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
