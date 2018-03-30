Sweetwater County Arrests: March 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JACKSON, BRAD ELLITOTT
Age: 42
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HARLOW, ANTHONY ALLEN
Age: 54
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1904, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East
DELANEY, SAMUEL ADAM
Age: 25
Address: CENTENNIAL, CA
Booking: 2018-03-29
Released: 2018-03-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1901, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CARSTENS, BRETT WILLIAM
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-29
Released: 2018-03-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1903, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 29, 2018"